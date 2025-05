LBC caller is glad he didn't opt for assisted dying despite 'indescribable pain'

LBC caller is glad he didn't opt for assisted dying despite 'indescribable pain'

By LBC

'I was suffering in a way I can't describe...but taking my life was not an option.'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caller Alan is grateful to still be here on the other side of his terminal illness, saying: 'It was quite foolish of me to think I could take myself off this planet.'