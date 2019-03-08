Brexit Vote Explained: Deal, No Deal Or Delay? MPs To Decide Next Steps From Tuesday

Time is running out for Theresa May to get a deal done before Brexit date on 29th March 2019.

And if the Prime Minister’s deal is defeated again next week, MPs will hold a series of votes which will shape what happens next.

The three-day showdown could have a huge impact on Britain’s exit from the EU including a possible delay or leaving with no agreement at all.

So what is planned and what are all of the possible outcomes?

This is your handy guide to the key Brexit votes next week.

Theresa May has been attempting to secure changes to the controversial backstop. Picture: Getty

Vote one: The “Meaningful Vote”

The first vote, AKA the “Meaningful Vote”, is where MPs will be given a final say on whether to approve the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal or not.

It’s currently scheduled to take place no later than Tuesday 12th March, but it’s widely expected to take place on that day.

It will be the second time that MPs have voted on the deal.

On 15th January the government was heavily defeated by 432 votes to 202.

Many MPs have concerns about the controversial Irish backstop.

Mrs May and her negotiating team have been trying to secure changes so they can secure a majority next week.

On Friday, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, gave the UK an option to exit the single customs territory unilaterally "while the other elements of the backstop must be maintained to avoid a hard border".

It's yet to be seen whether it will be enough to get enough MPs behind Prime Minister's deal.

The EU has not yet shown any signs of budging. Picture: Getty

Vote two: The no-deal Brexit vote

If the Prime Minister’s deal falls on Tuesday, a vote on a no-deal Brexit will be put to the Commons on Wednesday 13th March.

Although no formal text has been released, it’s expected that MPs will be asked to accept or reject a no-deal Brexit.

It’s not yet known whether the Prime Minister will order her own MPs to vote one way or another.

Jeremy Corbyn has told LBC that Labour will whip its MPs to vote against a no-deal Brexit.

We already know there is wide-spread opposition in Parliament to Britain leaving the bloc with no agreement in place.

At the end of January a non-binding amendment, which said Britain should not leave the EU without a deal, passed in the Commons 318 votes to 310.

Remain-supporting Cabinet ministers have signalled they are prepared to rebel in order to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Amber Rudd, Greg Clark and David Guake are all in favour of delaying Brexit instead.

Vote three: A vote on extending Brexit

If MPs vote against the Prime Minister’s deal and leaving the EU without a deal, they will then be asked whether they want to delay Britain’s departure from the EU.

This would happen the next day, on Thursday 14th March.

It’s not clear how long the extension would be, but there is talk of three months, nine months or even longer.

There are, however, European elections being held on 23 May 2019, which the UK is not scheduled to take place.

Any extension would also require the unanimous approval of the EU27.

Make sure you follow LBC for all of the latest on Brexit.