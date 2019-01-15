Brexit Farmers Call On MPs To Support Theresa May's Deal

Farmers who support leaving the European Union have called on MPs to support Theresa May's deal because the uncertainty of the country's future is putting their businesses at risk.

Farmers in Lancashire have called on MPs to support the Prime Minister's withdrawal agreement, saying that their businesses will be put at risk as a result of any further uncertainty.

One livestock and dairy farmer told LBC that the best outcome would be to continue to leave the European Union provided the government continue with farm supports.

Richard Eccles said: "I voted to leave Europe and I would like to see that vote upheld and then we leave at the end of March.

"The best outcome for me will be that, and then we know what we're actually doing.

"They made assurances that nothing immediate would change too much, I mean the government has said that they will carry on with farm support.

"They will have to be some support otherwise there won't be any food."

He also explained that much of his produce, milk that is made into cheese, is exported to countries that are not within the bloc.

"Our business sells milk that is made into cheese and I can tell you that quite a lot of that cheese actually goes outside of Europe, some of it goes to Israel," he said.

"There's a little bit of uncertainty and quite a bit of frustration.

"I think I speak for a lot of people when I say I wish we could just get on with it and then we can see where we're going."

Brexit supporting famers call on MPs to support Theresa May's deal. Picture: LBC

Livestock farmer John Thompson said that he hopes MPs back Theresa May because nobody else would be able to renegotiate with the EU.

"I hope that they do back Theresa May and go with her vote," he said.

"If she loses the vote, for someone else to go and try and negotiate, I can't see anyone going to come away with a much better deal.

"I hope that we avoid a period of great uncertainty and let's all pull together and hopefully all work together for a stable secure future for us all."