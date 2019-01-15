Anti-Brexit Protesters Erupt Into Cheers As PM Suffers Huge Defeat

15 January 2019, 20:32 | Updated: 15 January 2019, 20:35

Protesters in Parliament Square erupted into cheers as they watched Theresa May’s Brexit deal rejected by MPs.

Thousands of people turned out for the screening which had been organised by the People's Vote campaign.

The Prime Minister's Brexit plans were rejected by 432 votes to 202 in the historic vote on Tuesday.

The 230-vote margin of defeat is the worst by suffered by any government in a meaningful division since at least WW1.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has now tabled a motion of no confidence in the government.

It will be debated in the Commons on Wednesday.

