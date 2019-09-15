David Lammy Argues With Caller Over Whether He's Doing His Job

David Lammy said it was his job to "represent the people of Tottenham" but Carole said that he wasn't representing 17m people who voted for Brexit.

He asked Carole: "What do you think my job is, Carole?"

He said: "I've got a job to do, you accused me of not doing my job and I told you I am doing my job."

She responded: "17.4m people don't matter but Tottenham matters?"

David Lammy And Caller Disagree Over Whether He Is Doing His Job. Picture: LBC

Lammy responded: "I cannot spend this morning giving you a constitutional lecture on how it works.

But the way it works is there are 650 MPs, we have an obligation in this order.

To our country, to our constituency and then to our party."

He explained: "It is not in the interest of my constituents to leave the European Union."

His position is to remain in the European Union and reform it, he told the caller.