David Lammy Argues With Caller Over Whether He's Doing His Job

15 September 2019, 17:24

David Lammy said it was his job to "represent the people of Tottenham" but Carole said that he wasn't representing 17m people who voted for Brexit.

He asked Carole: "What do you think my job is, Carole?"

He said: "I've got a job to do, you accused me of not doing my job and I told you I am doing my job."

She responded: "17.4m people don't matter but Tottenham matters?"

David Lammy And Caller Disagree Over Whether He Is Doing His Job
David Lammy And Caller Disagree Over Whether He Is Doing His Job. Picture: LBC

Lammy responded: "I cannot spend this morning giving you a constitutional lecture on how it works.

But the way it works is there are 650 MPs, we have an obligation in this order.

To our country, to our constituency and then to our party."

He explained: "It is not in the interest of my constituents to leave the European Union."

His position is to remain in the European Union and reform it, he told the caller.

Comments

Loading...

Brexit: The Most Popular Stories

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Point

Farage Shoots Down Caller's Claim He "Duped" Working Class Voters
Katie Hopkins LBC

Katie Salutes Leave Voters Who 'Dared To Dream'

Iain Dale Brexit

Iain Dale: This Is What Theresa May MUST Do On Brexit

James O'Brien On The Crucial Information Missed

The Crucial Thing Leavers Missed When They Voted For Brexit

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With