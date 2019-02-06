Donald Tusk: There's A Special Place In Hell For Brexit Leaders

6 February 2019, 12:24

Donald Tusk has said there is a special place in hell for the Brexit leaders who supported leaving the EU without a plan of how to do it.

In a speech alongside Irish leader Leo Varadkar, the European Council president insisted the EU was not making "any new offer" to Theresa May on the Brexit deal.

He also confirmed they were making plans for the UK leaving without a deal.

And as he finished his speech, he ended with the strongest line yet: "By the way, I have been wondering what that special place in Hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan to carry it (out) safely."

Donald Tusk making his controversial speech
Donald Tusk making his controversial speech. Picture: PA

It definitely wasn't a slip of the tongue. Straight afterwards, he tweeted the same line.

Comments

Loading...

Brexit: The Most Popular Stories

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Point

Farage Shoots Down Caller's Claim He "Duped" Working Class Voters
Katie Hopkins LBC

Katie Salutes Leave Voters Who 'Dared To Dream'

Iain Dale Brexit

Iain Dale: This Is What Theresa May MUST Do On Brexit

James O'Brien On The Crucial Information Missed

The Crucial Thing Leavers Missed When They Voted For Brexit

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With