Jeremy Corbyn says Labour MPs will be whipped to vote against a no-deal Brexit if Theresa May’s deal is rejected again next week.

The Labour leader told LBC it was now his “priority” to stop Britain leaving the EU with no agreement in place.

“A no-deal exit would be very damaging for jobs, very damaging to industry and already there is a loss of investment,” he said on Friday morning.

“Our MPs will be asked to vote against no deal."

Jeremy Corbyn spoke to LBC about a no-deal Brexit on Friday. Picture: LBC

Today, the Prime Minister will plead with EU leaders to give ground in order to get her deal through the Commons next week.

After talks earlier this week in Brussels broke down, Mrs May said the decisions made by the bloc in the coming days would have a "big impact" on the fate of the deal.

MPs will vote again on the Withdrawal Agreement on Tuesday which suffered a 230-vote defeat last time.

If it's defeated, Parliament will be given further votes on no deal or extending Article 50.