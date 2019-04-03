MPs Reject Plan For More Indicative Brexit Votes After John Bercow Breaks Tie

John Bercow casted his vote, in line with precedent, with the noes. Picture: PA

MPs have rejected a plan to hold a third round of indicative Brexit votes after Speaker John Bercow broke the tie by voting against the amendment.

They voted by 310 to 310 on Labour MP Hilary Benn's amendment on Wednesday afternoon.

After the tie was announced, Speaker John Bercow casted his vote, in line with precedent, with the noes.

He said it was not for him to "create a majority which does not otherwise exist".

This meant Mr Benn's amendment was defeated by 311 votes to 310, majority one.

His proposal sought a third round of Brexit indicative votes on Monday April 8 - the previous two bouts had failed to find a majority.

It was the first tie in a Commons vote since 1993.

The amendment would have seen a third round of indicative votes on Monday. Picture: PA

Meanwhile, MPs later approved the motion to allow them to take control of the Commons agenda to debate Labour MP Yvette Cooper's

European Union (Withdrawal) (No 5) Bill by 312 votes to 311, majority one.

They will consider on Wednesday all stages of Ms Cooper's Bill, which requires Prime Minister Theresa May to table a motion seeking MPs' approval for an extension to the Article 50 process beyond April 12 to a date of her choosing.