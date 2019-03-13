No-Deal Brexit Vote: What Are MPs Voting On Tonight And What Time Is The Vote?

There are fresh votes on Brexit in the Commons tonight. Picture: PA

MPs will hold a fresh round of votes tonight on whether to leave the European Union without a Brexit deal on March 29th.

A further two amendments have been selected by Speaker John Bercow for debate in the House of Commons ahead of the main vote.

The main motion, tabled by Theresa May after her deal was rejected again last night, says the House declines to approve Brexit on 29th March without a withdrawal agreement or future relationship framework.

But, it also notes that a no-deal Brexit remains the default position unless both the UK and EU ratify an agreement.

The Prime Minister will vote against leaving the EU without a deal on March 29th.

A no-deal Brexit could be taken off the table tonight. Picture: Getty

What are the amendments that MPs will be voting on?

Amendment A: Ruling out a no-deal Brexit completely

Tabled by Tory MP Caroline Spelman and Labour’s Jack Dromey this amendment rejects a no-deal Brexit at any time and under any circumstances.

It’s backed by a cross-party of senior MPs including Yvette Cooper and Sir Oliver Letwin.

The Government is whipping its MPs to vote against this motion, the result is expected to be tight.

Amendment F: Malthouse Compromise

A group of both Remain and Leave Conservative MPs have tabled this amendment.

It calls for a delay to Brexit until 22nd May to give time for preparations to leave without a deal.

It says the government should offer a “standstill” agreement with the EU lasting up to the end of 2021 at the latest.

During that time, the UK would continue to pay into the EU while a future relationship is negotiated.

The Government is not whipping its MPs on this motion, but it’s unlikely to pass.

Theresa May will vote against leaving the EU without a deal on March 29th. Picture: Getty

What time is the vote?

The debate was kicked off in the Commons this afternoon by Environment Secretary Michael Gove and is likely to last until about 7pm.

MPs will then begin voting on the two amendments, with the vote on the main motion expected at about 7:45pm.

What are the odds of the UK leaving the EU without a deal?

Odds are shortening on the UK exiting the EU without an agreement - meaning bookmakers believe it’s becoming more likely.

The chance of a no-deal Brexit before April 1st 2019 have been placed at 7/2 with Ladbrokes and Coral.

Earlier this week the chance, according to the same bookmakers, was 4/1.

A second referendum before the end of the year is currently priced around 2/1.