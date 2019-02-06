A People's Vote Is The Only Democratic Way To Solve Brexit - Patrick Stewart

A second referendum is the only democratic way to solve the Brexit “mess”, Sir Patrick Stewart has told LBC.

The veteran actor said there was a “swell of movement” towards a so-called People’s Vote, but added “time is now a major issue”.

He also hit out at the Labour Party’s handling of Brexit, accusing them of “playing a game of politics”.

Speaking to LBC’s showbiz reporter Faye Lyons White, Sir Patrick said: “There is a such a swell of movement towards the people’s voice and a second referendum throughout the country.

“People are beginning to realise this is the only democratic way a decision can be made about this mess we’ve got ourselves in.”

He continued: “I was born in the 1940s, I was a war baby, this is the most serious situation I have lived in since then.”

Sir Patrick’s new film, The Kid Who Would Be King, is released nationwide on February 15.