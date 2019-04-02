Police Investigate Pro-Brexit “Sabotage” Attempt After Devices Found On Railway Tracks

Police are investigating the “pro-Brexit sabotage attempts” found on a set of railway tracks. Picture: PA

Police are investigating two “malicious” devices which were placed on railway tracks in a pro-Brexit sabotage attempt.

The British Transport Police (BTP) today confirmed the objects were discovered near Yaxley, Cambridgeshire on March 21 and Netherfield in Nottinghamshire on March 27.

They were found by Network Rail staff and were “intended to cause disruptions” to train services, police said.

Notes attached to the devices lead police to believe they were related to Britain’s EU exit.

Neither of the devices caused disruption as intended.

Assistant Chief Constable Sean O'Callaghan, from British Transport Police, said: "This was a serious and deliberate attempt by someone to cause significant sabotage and disruption to Britain's rail network.

"We are urgently investigating the circumstances behind both incidents and are working extremely closely with our national partners, including the rail industry.

"It is important to highlight that these acts were intended only to delay services and not cause damage to the infrastructure, however, this failed on both occasions."

Mr O'Callaghan added: "The railway has a number of substantial safeguards in place to prevent and detect this type of sabotage and we are now working tirelessly to identify those responsible.

"We're are currently keeping an open mind on why someone would put their life at risk to place these items on a live railway, however, our early assessment has led us to believe it relates to Britain's exit from the European Union.

"We'll continue to monitor this situation extremely closely and have circulated advice to rail operators and indeed Network Rail."

BTP has asked anyone with information to come forward.