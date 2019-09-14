Remainers Launch #BoycottWetherspoons Campaign Over Owner's Brexit Stance

Remainers Launch #BoycottWetherspoons Campaign. Picture: PA

The campaign, a response to Tim Martin's Brexit comments, was 'trending' on Twitter.

The pub chain has seen pre-tax profits drop to £50m in the six months to January - and Tim Martin, the Brexit-supporting owner blamed "elite Remainers" for this.

He accused them of "ignoring the big picture" about Brexit.

Remainers Launch #BoycottWetherspoons Campaign. Picture: PA

Martin is a supporter of a no-deal Brexit, hailing it as Britain's best option.

He has received backlash from some social media users who are vowing to stop visiting Wetherspoons pubs:

I #BoycottWetherspoons and encourage others to do the same. — Farley Davenport 🔶🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@FarleyDavenport) September 14, 2019

I boycotted the establishments decades ago. When they started playing music and allowed children in. So happy to support #boycottwetherspoons whose ghastly owner gets way too much media exposure for his ignorant, pro Brexit views. Dismal chain. Blott on the High Street. Be gone. — Vernon 🇪🇺🇮🇪🇪🇸 (@lecrin) September 13, 2019

But not everyone was on board with #BoycottWetherspoons.

Having #BoycottWetherspoons trending is yet another example of how sad and pathetic Remainers are. Get a life you fascist scumbags. — Billy Threadwell (@BThreadwell) September 14, 2019