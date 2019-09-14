Remainers Launch #BoycottWetherspoons Campaign Over Owner's Brexit Stance
The campaign, a response to Tim Martin's Brexit comments, was 'trending' on Twitter.
The pub chain has seen pre-tax profits drop to £50m in the six months to January - and Tim Martin, the Brexit-supporting owner blamed "elite Remainers" for this.
He accused them of "ignoring the big picture" about Brexit.
Martin is a supporter of a no-deal Brexit, hailing it as Britain's best option.
He has received backlash from some social media users who are vowing to stop visiting Wetherspoons pubs:
I #BoycottWetherspoons and encourage others to do the same.— Farley Davenport 🔶🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@FarleyDavenport) September 14, 2019
I boycotted the establishments decades ago. When they started playing music and allowed children in. So happy to support #boycottwetherspoons whose ghastly owner gets way too much media exposure for his ignorant, pro Brexit views. Dismal chain. Blott on the High Street. Be gone.— Vernon 🇪🇺🇮🇪🇪🇸 (@lecrin) September 13, 2019
Come on #Remainers - we can do better than 19%! #BoycottWetherspoons https://t.co/gt66CZV7aC— Martin Rockall (@rockythegooner) September 14, 2019
But not everyone was on board with #BoycottWetherspoons.
Having #BoycottWetherspoons trending is yet another example of how sad and pathetic Remainers are. Get a life you fascist scumbags.— Billy Threadwell (@BThreadwell) September 14, 2019
#BoycottWetherspoons— Helen (@Hells4Heroes) September 14, 2019
So the ploy is, let's try and deny all those less well of from being able to enjoy an inexpensive night out.... 🙄
Or how about, just let people go eat and drink wherever they like without trying to making it a political guilt trip.
🍔🍲🍨🍻🥂