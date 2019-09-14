Remainers Launch #BoycottWetherspoons Campaign Over Owner's Brexit Stance

14 September 2019, 17:24

Remainers Launch #BoycottWetherspoons Campaign
Remainers Launch #BoycottWetherspoons Campaign. Picture: PA

The campaign, a response to Tim Martin's Brexit comments, was 'trending' on Twitter.

The pub chain has seen pre-tax profits drop to £50m in the six months to January - and Tim Martin, the Brexit-supporting owner blamed "elite Remainers" for this.

He accused them of "ignoring the big picture" about Brexit.

Martin is a supporter of a no-deal Brexit, hailing it as Britain's best option.

He has received backlash from some social media users who are vowing to stop visiting Wetherspoons pubs:

But not everyone was on board with #BoycottWetherspoons.

