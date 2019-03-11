Theresa May Gets “Legally-Binding” Changes To Brexit Deal

Theresa May has secured “legally-binding changes” to the Brexit withdrawal agreement, her de-facto deputy has told MPs.

The Prime Minister has been in Strasbourg for last-minute talks with the EU in a bid to break the Brexit impasse.

David Lidington told the Commons late on Monday that Mrs May had won “legally-binding” changes that “strengthen” the deal.

A Political Deceleration had also been secured, he said and MPs would vote on the "improved" offer tomorrow.

"Tonight we will be laying two new documents in the House; a joint legally-biding instrument on the Withdrawal Agreement and protocol on Northern Ireland and a joint statement to supplement the political declaration," the Cabinet Office minister added.

"The first provides confirmation that the EU cannot try to trap the UK in the backstop indefinitely and that doing so would be an explicit breach of the legally-binding commitments that both sides have agreed."

He continued that the "joint instrument" reflects the commitment to "replace the backstop with alternative arrangements by December 2020".

Mr Lidington added the Attorney General would be publishing advice ahead of Tuesday's debate, but needed time to consider the new changes.

"The Attorney General will publish his legal opinion," he said. "That will be available in good time before the debate.

"I think the house would expect the Attorney General to consider very carefully rather than rush an opinion out to meet the deadline for this statement this evening."

