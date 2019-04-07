Theresa May's Sofa-Statement Ultimatum: My Deal Or No Brexit

Theresa May sets out an ultimatum between her deal or no Brexit in a video statement shared on social media.

Prime Minister Theresa May has released a video statement on social media warning MPs against further rejections to her withdrawal agreement if Brexit is to happen.

Sat on a sofa, Mrs May acknowledged the time taken to reach this point in the Brexit process after the vote to leave in 2016.

"Over the last few days people have been asking me what on earth's happening with Brexit, and I can understand that because after all it's been nearly three years since people voted in the referendum," she said.

Trying to put the current state of affairs into context, the Prime Minister reiterated her intention for the UK to leave with a deal but admitted as things currently stand she "can't see [Parliament] accepting it".

"But at the same time Parliament has also said that they don't want us to leave without a deal, with no deal, and this very week Parliament's been legislating to block no deal."

The Prime Minister then set out an ultimatum between leaving with her deal "or not leaving at all".

Jeremy Corbyn attended cross-party talks with the Prime Minister to try to resolve Brexit deadlock. Picture: PA

"I think, the government thinks, we absolutely must leave the European Union, we must deliver Brexit," she said.

"That means we need to get a deal over the line, and that's why we've been looking for new ways, a new approach to find an agreement in Parliament and that means cross-party talks.

"And when you think about it, people didn't vote on party lines when it came to the Brexit referendum, and you know I think often that members of the public want to see their politicians working together more often."

The Prime Minister met with members of the opposition front bench, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, to try to find a solution to the Brexit impasse in Parliament.

But the cross-party talks have shown little progress, with the only agreements on ending free movement, protecting jobs, and to leave the bloc with a good deal.

The Labour Party accused the government of not wanting to compromise, and some 80 Labour MPs wrote to Jeremy Corbyn urging him to make a second referendum his "bottom line" in negotiations.