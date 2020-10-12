Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
2021 GCSE and A-Levels to be delayed by three weeks, Williamson says
12 October 2020, 12:36 | Updated: 12 October 2020, 12:43
Most A-level and GCSE exams in England will be delayed by three weeks next year due to the pandemic, the Education Secretary has confirmed.
Gavin Williamson said: "Today I can confirm that GCSE, AS and A level exams in 2021 will go ahead, with most exams moved back 3 weeks".
He added this was "to give students more time to prepare and catch up on education lost due to Covid.”
