Birmingham students given already used Covid-19 tests

By Kate Buck

Around 25 used coronavirus test kits have been handed out in Birmingham, the city council has admitted.

Students in Selly Oak found the used swab kits when they opened the boxes which should have contained unused kits.

Birmingham City Council have admitted to the mistake, but said there was "no evidence of cross-contamination" and a "root and branch review" would be undertaken to look into what had happened.

The alarm was raised when a student wrote on a community Facebook page: "Anyone on [Tiverton Road] given a covid test by guys in high-vis jackets, don’t open!

"They’ve already been done – we opened up the box and they were sealed and snapped so had obviously been used!"

Sophie Dunne, a second year student at the University of Birmingham, told university newspaper Redbrick they were told not to put what had happened on social media.

More to follow...