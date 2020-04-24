Boris Johnson back to his ebullient self, Health Secretary reveals

By Adrian Sherling

Boris Johnson is back to his ebullient best and much, much better, the Health Secretary has told LBC.

The Prime Minister has been recovering after moving to intensive care after his case of coronavirus got worse on 6th April.

Matt Hancock spoke with him last night and said he was on great form.

He told Nick Ferrari: "He's much, much better. I was talking to him yesterday evening. He's on great form.

"I would say he's back to his normal, ebullient self."

Nick Ferrari spoke to Health Secretary Matt Hancock on the new coronavirus testing project. Picture: LBC

Reports suggest that he may return to work on Monday, two weeks ahead of schedule, but the Health Secretary said: "That's a decision for him and his doctors. Even as his Health Secretary, that's not a decision I would get involved in."

Mr Hancock also insisted that the government currently has no plans to make wearing facemasks mandatory on public transport... yet.

He insisted: "The government position hasn't changed. We of course look at the scientific evidence all the time.

"On masks, as more information comes through, the science is constantly evolving and we always bear in mind that science when we make our decision. As of today, the government position is unchanged.

"We've got to make sure that people who really need the high-end surgical masks and clinical masks get them.

"It is absolutely clear that if you're working in a hospital or in a care home, then there's a need for a mask, so we've got to make sure that's the top priority, especially when the evidence of the use of masks by the general public is extremely weak."

Nick questioned whether that meant he don't have enough top end masks available, but the Health Secretary said: "That's not how I'm putting it. It's that we've got to make sure that they are prioritised, but also you've got to follow the evidence in terms of how effective mask wearing is."

