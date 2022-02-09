Breaking News

End of Covid rules: PM scraps all restrictions a month early under plan to live with virus

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson has told MPs that he plans to withdraw the final Covid-19 restrictions in England, including the legal requirement to self isolate, a month early.

The PM says he intends to come before MPs towards the end of February and set out his plans for "Living With Covid".

Mr Johnson said he would present the Government's "Living With Covid" strategy when the Commons returns from its recess on February 21. The current regulations had been due to expire on 24 March.

Opening Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson said: "It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.

"Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions - including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive - a full month early."

Former Brexit minister Lord Frost was among the first to welcome the announcement.

He said: "The PM's plan to end all COVID restrictions a month early is the right thing to do and is extremely welcome.

"I hope the government will also make clear we will not go down the road of coercive lockdowns ever again."

The announcement comes as the PM faces intense scrutiny over a series of parties at No10 and in Whitehall during lockdown.

Covid cases have been easing after the Omicron surge and deaths have remained relatively low.

The rules on self-isolation differ in the four nations of the UK. In England, like Northern Ireland, anyone who develops symptoms or tests positive must immediately self-isolate. It ends after five full days after two negative LFT results 24 hours apart, or after ten full days.

In Scotland and Wales, people must self-isolate for at least seven days, as soon as symptoms appear or people test positive.

Government data shows there were 66,183 new positive tests logged over the last 24 hours, down 41.1 per cent on the 112,458 recorded last week.

The number of people admitted to hospital with the virus also fell, dropping to 1,421 on February 3.

Experts from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation are expected to present their decision on the issue shortly.

Earlier today, Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the UK is "past the point" where vaccinating young, healthy children against Covid-19 will do any good.

He said: "I think in many ways we're past the point where vaccines are actually going to make much difference."

He said jabs were given to older children to hopefully protect them from interruptions to their schooling, but added: "We haven't seen that vaccines have actually done a huge amount to stop these interruptions, so I think the benefits are marginal, and it's probably too late because most kids have already had Omicron."