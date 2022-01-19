Breaking News

Boris Johnson ends WFH and face mask use in England from next Thursday

Boris Johnson ditched face masks for classrooms and dropped work from home guidance. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Prime Minister has scrapped Covid-19 Plan B in England, ditching the use of face masks from next Thursday and telling people to stop working from home in a major announcement signalling the beginning of the end of coronavirus.

He also ended face masks in schools from tomorrow and scrapped the use of Covid-19 passports from next Thursday.

Boris Johnson's announcement followed a "welcome decrease" in the number of coronavirus infections throughout the UK.

But he told MPs the pandemic is not over yet - despite the World Health Organisation's Covid head declaring it could soon end in the UK.

From January 26, England will go to "Plan A", the PM told the House of Commons - and he suggested that soon, self-isolation rules for people who test positive will be scrapped.

Mr Johnson declared that "our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally".

"Today's latest ONS [Office for National Statistics] data show clearly that infection levels are falling in England and while there are some places where cases are likely to continue rising, including in primary schools, our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally.

"There remain, of course, significant pressures on the NHS across our country, and especially in the North East and North West, but hospital admissions which were doubling every nine days just two weeks ago have now stabilised, with admissions in London even falling.

"The numbers in intensive care not only remain low but are actually also falling."

Mr Johnson added: "So, this morning, the Cabinet concluded that because of the extraordinary booster campaign, together with the way the public have responded to the Plan B measures, we can return to Plan A in England and allow Plan B regulations to expire."

Sir Desmond Swayne, one of the most vocal critics of Covid measures among the Tory backbenchers, screamed with joy when Mr Johnson confirmed that when regulations expire, the Government will not require face masks anywhere.

All regulations are set to be scrapped by March 24, if events don’t result in the Government pushing that date back. People will still be encouraged to wear them in enclosed spaces, especially when they meet people they don't usually see.

Mr Johnson stressed regulations remain in force despite the scrapping of Plan B measures, including regarding self-isolation.

But while people who test positive now only need to quarantine themselves for five days if they test negative at the end of their isolation period, Mr Johnson said he could "soon" scrap the requirement to shut away after testing positive.

He told MPs that there "will soon come a time when we can remove the legal requirement to self-isolate altogether, just as we don't place legal obligations on people to isolate if they have flu".

"As Covid becomes endemic, we will need to replace legal requirements with advice and guidance, urging people with the virus to be careful and considerate of others," he went on.

"The self-isolation regulations expire on March 24, at which point I very much expect not to renew them. Indeed, were the data to allow, I'd like to seek a vote in this House to bring that date forward."

