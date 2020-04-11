Boris Johnson: 'I owe them my life' PM speaks out on coronavirus medics

The PM has spent several nights i hospital including in intensive care. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister's told friends he owes his life to the doctors and nurses who looked after him while being treated for Covid-19.

Boris Johnson has told friends he "owes his life" to the doctors and nurses who cared for him during his coronavirus treatment.

Mr Johnson, who is spending his seventh night at St Thomas' Hospital in London, reportedly told friends: "I cannot thank them (medics) enough".

He says the care he received from the NHS staff at St Thomas' Hospital in London, was ‘exemplary’, and the Prime Minister has told friends: "I owe them my life."

The Sun newspaper reported the PM waved at doctors and nurses on the way out and effusively thanked any member of staff who came within eyeshot.

Earlier on Saturday, the Queen made a rare Easter address to the nation, in which the Monarch vowed "coronavirus will not overcome us."

Mr Johnson is spending his seventh night in hospital after being admitted last Sunday, 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Fears grew for the PM's health when he was transferred to intensive care on Monday after his condition worsened.

Mr Johnson, 55, was transferred to intensive care on Monday after his condition worsened, but he was discharged back to a ward on Thursday.

Number 10 has since confirmed he is able to take short walks as he begins his recovery.

A spokeswoman said on Saturday that he "continues to make very good progress" in his recovery.

Films like Love Actually have been keeping the Prime Minister busy in hospital as he recovers from the illness.

Downing Street says Boris Johnson's also receiving a daily letter from his fiancée to keep his spirits up.