Watch live: PM addresses nation on booster jab rollout amid Omicron fears

30 November 2021, 15:41 | Updated: 30 November 2021, 16:19

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on the expansion of the booster vaccine programme amid growing fears over the Omicron variant.

Watch it live above from 4pm on Global Player.

The Prime Minister will speak live from Downing Street this evening, as mandatory face masks were reinforced in shops and on public transport.

It comes as three more cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant were identified in the UK, taking the total number to 14 - with nine detected in Scotland, one in Nottingham, one in Essex and three in London.

The nine cases in Scotland were all linked to a single private event, Nicola Sturgeon has since confirmed.

Read more: Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate

Read more: Covid-19 booster jabs: Who is eligible and how can you book?

The Government confirmed that the booster jabs will be rolled out to all adults in order to curb the spread of the new variant - which was first detected in South Africa.

This means anyone over the age of 18 will be invited to have their booster jab, three months after they received their second dose.

Teenagers aged between 12 and 15 will also be offered a second jab and severely immunosuppressed people will be given access to another booster - meaning for some, a fourth dose.

Boris Johnson is expected to outline when adults can come forward for their booster - with people prioritised depending on their age or vulnerability.

You can watch the press conference LIVE at the top of this article from 4pm.

