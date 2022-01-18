Breaking News

Rattled PM refuses to rule out resigning over No10 drinks party during lockdown

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out resigning. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to rule out resigning as Prime Minister as he "categorically denied" being warned the No10 drinks party broke lockdown rules.

The Prime Minister has insisted he believed a gathering in No10's garden during the first lockdown would be a "work event" after being accused of lying to Parliament by Dominic Cummings.

Mr Cummings said he is prepared to "swear under oath" that the Prime Minister lied to Parliament about attending the "BYOB" party that took place while England was in lockdown in May 2020, in a fresh bombshell in the ongoing 'partygate' scandal.

Mr Johnson was questioned over the claims during a visit to a hospital in north London on Tuesday, just hours after Rishi Sunak stormed out of a Sky interview after being grilled on the allegations.

"When I went out into that garden I thought I was attending a work event," Mr Johnson told broadcasters, in his first appearance since last week.

Asked if he would resign if he was found to have misled MPs, the shaken Prime Minister said: "Let's see what the report says."

He insisted he was not warned in advance that the drinks party - which took place when people were only allowed to meet one other person outside - was against Covid rules.

"I am deeply sorry for misjudgments that were made. I carry full responsibility for what took place," he said.

"Nobody said to me this is an event that is against the rules, that is in breach of what we're asking everybody else to do, it should not go ahead.

"What I remember is going out into that garden for a short time and for 25 minutes thanking staff who'd worked on Covid, who were continuing to work on Covid, and then going back to office

"If I had my time again, I would not have allowed things to develop in that way."

Downing Street has denied that Boris Johnson had lied to Parliament but said if it emerges he "knowingly misled" the House he would resign.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "You have seen us say repeatedly that it is untrue that the Prime Minister was warned about the event (on May 20, 2020) in advance and you have got the Prime Minister's statement to the House."

Asked if Mr Johnson would quit if he misled Parliament, the spokesman said: "The guidance is clear, the ministerial code is very clear on this point when it comes to knowingly misleading the House and the Prime Minister abides by that, and we fully support it."

The spokesman added it was important not to "jump ahead" and conflate what was in the ministerial code with "what the investigation may or may not conclude or set out".

Earlier on Tuesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak was probed on whether he backs Mr Johnson amid a raft of Covid-19 rule busting party claims and allegations he lied to Parliament.

Mr Sunak told Sky News that he "fully supports" Mr Johnson's demands for "patience" in waiting for the Sue Gray investigation into the parties to conclude.

He added that the public should also await the outcomes of the investigation before Mr Johnson should consider his position.

But asked if he supported the Prime Minister "unequivocally", Mr Sunak got up and walked straight off.

Rachel Reeves MP, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, said Mr Sunak's abrupt interview shows he is "running scared once again".

"Instead of setting out a plan to tackle the Conservatives’ cost of living crisis - he dodges scrutiny and defends the bungling Prime Minister," Ms Reeves said.

Meanwhile, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has reiterated her call for Boris Johnson to resign following his latest comments.

"Boris Johnson clearly knows it's the end of the road," she said.

"He's the Prime Minister, he set the rules, he didn't need anyone to tell him that the party he attended broke them.

"If he had any respect for the British public, he would do the decent thing and resign."

This story is being updated.