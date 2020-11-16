Can pregnant women get the Covid vaccine?

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet. Picture: PA

The possibilities of a coronavirus vaccine are looking more promising than ever but are they going to be safe and suitable for everyone? Will pregnant women be able to be vaccinated?

Coronavirus vaccines are looking more successful than ever with huge developments from both Pfizer and BioNTech and now Moderna - but will they be safe for everyone to have?

With data and research findings still at the early stages, many are looking into how safe and efficient the Covid-19 vaccine will be for them, in particular, pregnant women.

Both companies who have made significant advances with their coronavirus vaccine have declared that so far, there are no huge side effects from having the treatment, but what has been said about pregnancy?

Here is what has been said so far about whether pregnant women can have the Covid-19 vaccine:

The coronavirus vaccine developments have so far reported no major side effects or problems. Picture: PA

Can pregnant women have the Covid vaccine?

Any vaccine that gets approval has to be certified safe by a number of regulators meaning, should any of the treatments be approved, there will be no major side effects to worry about.

However, despite those guarantees, it has not been made clear yet whether pregnant women will be offered the vaccine.

During the vaccine trials, it’s unlikely they will test on pregnant women meaning it would be difficult to tell the true effects in pregnancy.

It’s thought companies would wait for more data to emerge before considering pregnant women just yet.

Pregnant women are advised to get the flu jab. Picture: PA

Are you more likely to get ill with coronavirus if you’re pregnant?

At the moment, there is no evidence to suggest pregnant women are more likely to get seriously ill from Covid.

Pregnancy does, however, put you on the “clinically vulnerable” list which asks pregnant women to be more vigilant.

If you are pregnant, you are advised to get the flu jab.