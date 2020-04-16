Captain Tom Moore reveals inspirational reason he wears medals for fundraising walks

16 April 2020, 08:07 | Updated: 16 April 2020, 08:58

By Adrian Sherling

This is Nick Ferrari's heart-warming interview with the inspirational 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who has raised over £12million for the NHS.

A war veteran hoping to raise £1,000 pounds for the health service during the coronavirus lockdown as he walks up and down his garden.

But the country - and even the world - has taken this remarkable man to their heart and he has now raised over £12m for the NHS.

This morning, he finished his 100 laps of the garden with a guard of honour from the 1st Battalion Yorkshire Regiment.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Captain Moore explained why he always wears his army medals on his walks.

Captain Tom Moore has raised over £12m for the NHS
Captain Tom Moore has raised over £12m for the NHS. Picture: Captain Tom Moore

He said: "It's important. It shows that I was part of a very important and super army at the time who were all battling for our country, which we're all so proud of.

"I still very proud of our country. There is nowhere like ours."

He may be 99, but he certainly hasn't lost his sense of humour. Asked what the toughest part of his 100-lengths of his garden is, Captain Moore replied: "I think the toughest one is the first one."

Donate to Captain Tom Moore's fundraising appeal for the NHS

Nick asked him what it felt like to be trending at such a time in his life. He said: "It's hard to believe. I looked yesterday and thought 'That can't be me!'"

Hear his full, heart-warming interview at the top of the page.

