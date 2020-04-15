Captain Tom Moore's daughter pays tribute to her hero father who's raised £5m for the NHS

By Adrian Sherling

The daughter of 99-year-old fundraising war hero Captain Tom Moore has paid tribute to her father's inspirational attitude as he raised £5m for the NHS by walking around his garden.

Captain Moore is due to turn 100 on 30th April, and decided to set himself a target to walk the length of his driveway 100 times before his birthday during the coronavirus lockdown.

He had initially hoped to raise £100, but later raised that amount to £1,000 to give himself a bit more of a challenge.

But he kept going and the public got behind the war veteran and this morning, his JustGiving page went over the £5m mark.

Captain Tom Moore has raised over £5m for the NHS. Picture: Tom Moore

Describing how the idea was born, his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore told LBC's Tom Swarbrick: "Since we can't have a 100th birthday party, why don't we do something fun, you walk 100 lengths of the driveway and we will pay you a pound a length.

"So we thought shall we really go out there and try and raise a thousand pounds, so we put it Just Giving just over a week ago.

"We thought we'll put a bit more money in and let's raise the money for the NHS.

"He says 'Once I've hit one hundred then I shall walk another hundred to pay back the British public for their generosity and kindness and support,' and we've said as a family as long as he keeps walking we will keep supporting him."

What makes Captain Moore's feat even more remarkable is that just 18 months ago, he broke his hip.

Describing his feat, Hannah added: "He is your stoic Yorkshire man. And having broke his hip 18 months ago he know full well that if he didn't keep walking he would stop walking altogether.

"When he was in his eighties he had two new knees, and the way he got around that was by cycling every day a week after he'd had them done.

"He's compelled to stay fit and active, he says there's no fun in getting old but at least try and stay as fit as you can."

