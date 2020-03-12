Celebrities with coronavirus: Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19

Which celebrities have tested for coronavirus so far? And who? Here’s the full list from Tom Hanks to NBA star.

Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day in the UK and globally and we now have our first confirmed celebrity cases of COVID-19.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are officially the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus which the actor revealed on Instagram.

NBA cancels season amid coronavirus fears

So, are there any other celebrities with coronavirus? And which stars have taken a test for the bug?

Here are the celebrities with coronavirus so far:

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson

The actor, who was on set of a new movie in Australia, confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote: “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

“Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The couple are now in isolation and said they will be taking it a “day at a time”.

NBA player

The identity of the player has been kept private but it’s been confirmed an NBA star has coronavirus after a game between Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly cancelled.