Coronavirus in children: What are the symptoms of the new, potential syndrome?

A suspected Covid-19 infection in children has been detected but what is it? And what should we look out for when it comes to coronavirus in children? Symptoms and cases revealed.

A link between coronavirus and children is believed to have surfaced as NHS doctors and GPs warn of a potential connection that has so far not been detected.

Thought to be rare, this form of coronavirus in children is said to have increased across intensive care departments across hospitals in the UK with symptoms including a rash and a high temperature.

So what do we need to know about this 'coronavirus-related' condition in children? And what symptoms are doctors being told to look out for? Here’s what we know so far:

What is new 'coronavirus-related' condition in children?

So far, coronavirus in children is believed to be pretty mild but a small increase of hospital cases around a potential new condition has caused a “growing concern” for healthcare professionals.

It's described as a 'coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome' where some cases, but not all, are testing positive for Covid-19, therefore making it difficult to tell of the connection between the two.

Experts are still stressing that children rarely become severely ill with coronavirus.

What are the symptoms GPs are looking out for?

Things to look out for with this new infection include a high temperature, low bread pressure, a rash and difficulty breathing.

Stomach issues and even potentially heart problems are also being linked to cases.

Symptoms are said to be similar to toxic shock syndrome and doctors are urging parents and carers to seek help from health professionals if you are worried.

However, speaking to James O'Brien, GP Philippa Kaye insisted that there is no need for parents to panic.

She said: "We are finding that the virus is presenting in more and more unusual ways. And we are not clear whether what is happening to these children is Covid-19 or whether or not it is something else.

"But what we are saying is that if you have a child who has abdominal pain and diarrhoea and potentially odd skin rashes with their fever, then that child needs to be assessed in the hospital."

How many cases of coronavirus in children in the UK?

With this type of version of the suspected coronavirus, it is currently unclear of how many kids would have tested positive.

Some of the existing cases in hospital have even tested negative for Covid-19 so research into this form is at the very early stages at present.