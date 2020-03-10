Coronavirus: 10 reasons not to panic about Covid-19

Amid the panic of the coronavirus, there are still reasons to be cheerful. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

With coronavirus fears on the rise and more than 110,000 confirmed cases globally, LBC looks at 10 reasons why you should not panic about Covid-19.

The coronavirus outbreak has already affected 115 countries since spreading from China; it has seen the whole of Italy put on lockdown following Europe's worst outbreak in the country's north; and it has claimed the lives of more than 4,000 people.

Across the globe, supermarket shelves have been stripped bare, toilet roll and hand sanitiser have been hoarded by panic buyers, and major public gatherings - from football games to rugby matches, from church masses across Italy to St Patrick's Day parades in Ireland - have been cancelled or postponed to delay the virus' spread.

Even social media is awash with conspiracy theories and fake news, making it even more difficult to separate fact from fiction and adding to the hysteria.

The political, financial and human costs of coronavirus clearly must not be underestimated. However, there are still plenty of reasons to feel safe amid all the panic and pandemonium.

Here, LBC takes a look at the 10 reasons to feel reassured.

Fears about the virus have led to mass panic buying in supermarkets. Picture: PA

1) We have identified it ...

Most importantly, experts can recognise the disease and they figured out exactly what it is very quickly in comparison to other outbreaks. The virus was identified within seven days of the official announcement on 31 December, and then three days later its gene sequence was known. Aids, in contrast, took two years to identify. And, because we know what it is, there is plenty of information about, and research into, the disease.

2) Tests have been developed ...

Because we know exactly what type of coronavirus this is, we know how to test for it. Three days after figuring out its gene sequence, scientists came up with a dependable and reliable test.

3) Vaccines and treatments are being worked on ...

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak gripped the globe, pharmaceutical companies have been working on delivering a vaccine or, in its absence, finding effective treatments. By mid-February there were more than 80 trials underway based on similar methods to those we already use for the likes of SARS, ebola and malaria.

People have been recovering from the disease. Picture: PA

4) We know how to stop it from spreading ...

As the UK government has been saying, we can help prevent the spread of Covid-19 by washing our hands thoroughly, sneezing into our arms rather than hands, using face masks if you show symptoms, and by using hand-sanitiser gels.

If people do feel like they have symptoms then they can self-isolate in their households and, according to America's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only one in 10 family members have been infected by a relative. So, even if you do get it, you can stop yourself from giving it to other people.

5) It is (somewhat) being contained ...

In China, several provinces have had no new cases for a fortnight and some have even begun to reopen their schools. Furthermore, keeping it to the known clusters is one of the reasons why it has not yet been declared a pandemic.

The country's containment measures have been working, despite coming at a heavy cost, and in Hubei last Thursday, where the virus originated from, there were no new cases confirmed for the very first time since the outbreak, except in the city of Wuhan.

6) People do recover from it ...

According to a live world statistics website, at the time of writing there have been 116,059 confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which more than half - 64,630 - have recovered. With 4,089 people dying from the disease, the mortality rate works out at 3.5 per cent. In contrast, some ebola outbreaks have had a mortality rate of up to 90 per cent. Therefore, for most people who catch it they are more than likely to recover.

The virus can be contained and we know exactly what it is. Picture: PA

7) Low risk to most people ...

According to a study in China, 81 per cent of people who catch the virus will only experience a minor illness that is not too dissimilar to seasonal flu. Young people in particular, including children, have been largely unaffected by the infection and even people under 40 face just a 0.2 per cent mortality rate. For the over 80s that rises to 15 per cent.

8) UK mortality rate is below the global rate ...

Fortunately in the UK, whether it's through the actions of the government and Public Health England, or because of the hard work of our NHS staff, the UK mortality rate currently stands at around 1.8 per cent, almost half the global rate.

The UK's mortality rate is below the average for the rest of the world. Picture: PA

9) There's a lot of false information ...

Some of the worst things you read about coronavirus online are complete misinformation. Conspiracy theories about how the coronavirus came about, how it has spread (some have tried to claim it is spread through 5G data), and how it can be cured in some fanciful way are simply wrong. Social media companies and Google are also making concerted efforts to tackle fake news around the virus.

10) And finally, we've had to get inventive when greeting each other ...

Since being told we shouldn't be shaking hands to greet one another, people have been coming up with some inventive or traditional ways to greet one another.

