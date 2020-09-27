Coronavirus cases fall for second consecutive day as 5,693 infections reported

5,693 new Covid-19 infections were reported on Sunday. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

The number of reported coronavirus cases in the UK has fallen for a second consecutive day, with 5,693 confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The 5,693 new infections follows 6,042 cases reported on Saturday and a record high of 6,874 cases on Friday - although lags in reporting have previously led to lower numbers at the weekend.

This now brings the total overall number of confirmed cases to 434,969, as of 9am on Sunday.

Last Sunday there were 3,899 cases reported over the 24 hour period.

The latest stats come as Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that three more areas of south Wales will be going into local lockdown from 6pm on Monday.

Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and The Vale of Glamorgan will have measures to stop people entering and exiting the areas, and will mean more than half of Wales' population are now subject to stricter restrictions.

The government also said on Sunday a further 17 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK's total to 41,988.

However, separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have now been 57,600 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It comes as more than a quarter of the UK population were reported to be under local lockdown rules as the virus resurges across the country.

Along with Wales, large swathes of north-west England, West Yorkshire, the North East and the Midlands, as well as parts of west Scotland are living with stricter rules.

London has also been added to the government's list of areas of concern following a rise in cases in the city.