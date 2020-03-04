Coronavirus: Does anti-bacterial gel work to stop covid-19?
A number of people have claimed that anti-bacterial gel will not work to stop coronavirus because it is a virus. We asked a doctor just how effective the gel is to stop covid-19.
The hand sanitisers are running out of stock around the UK, with Boots restricting customers to buying two bottles only.
But some virologists warned that coronvavirus is a virus and that is a different thing to bacteria - making the hand gels ineffective.
Iain Dale asked Dr Sneh for the truth on whether anti-bacterial hand gel works to stop coronavirus.
The doctor responded: "There are a few misnomers going around. Most of these anti-microbial sanitisers work against both bacteria and viruses.
"There are some types of anti-bac which are meant to just work against bacteria, but these pathogens do tend to get killed off by these sanitisers.
"So they are still effective."
How to protect yourself from coronavirus
People need to reinvoke the slogan "Catch it, bin it, kill it, wash your hands". That is the simple answer because it's a respiratory illness.
You should treat it in the same way you treat a cold: use alcohol-based anti-bacterial soaps and sprays, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth and avoid contact with people who are infected.
The government is suggesting people wash their hands more often - after being outside, before eating and every time they sneeze or cough.
You should wash your hands for 20 seconds - for the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice - with soap and hot water. This will help slow the spread of the virus.
What are the symptoms of coronavirus?
The symptoms are similar to a seasonal fllu, including:
- headache
- cough
- fever
- shortness of breath
- chills
- body aches
In most cases, you won't know whether you have a Coronavirus or a different cold-causing virus, such as rhinovirus.
But if a Coronavirus infection spreads to the lower respiratory tract, such as your lungs, it can cause pneumonia, especially in older people.