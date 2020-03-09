Coronavirus: How do experts perform a deep clean?

Offices across the UK are being deep cleaned to try to slow the spread of coronavirus. LBC went along to a deep clean to find out what they actually do.

On Friday, Facebook closed its London office to allow for a 'deep clean' after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

With the virus continuing to infect people, more and more firms are looking to protected their workforce. LBC reporter Mike Hughes went along to one specialist company's training facility to see how the process is carried out.

He spoke to Edward Jonkler from Remora Cleaning and found out how they are protecting us from COVID-19.

Watch the video at the top of the page.

How to protect yourself from coronavirus

People need to reinvoke the slogan "Catch it, bin it, kill it, wash your hands". That is the simple answer because it's a respiratory illness.

You should treat it in the same way you treat a cold: use alcohol-based anti-bacterial soaps and sprays, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth and avoid contact with people who are infected.

Professor Oxford says the old-fashioned way of stopping viruses is the best defence here: "The only way to stop it is physical cleaning and social distance - keeping away from people. Once they are close together in taxis or small rooms, then there may be a problem."

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The symptoms are similar to a common cold, including:

- headache

- cough

- fever

- shortness of breath

- chills

- body aches

In most cases, you won't know whether you have a Coronavirus or a different cold-causing virus, such as rhinovirus. But if a Coronavirus infection spreads to the lower respiratory tract, such as your lungs, it can cause pneumonia, especially in older people.