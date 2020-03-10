Coronavirus: How many cases in the UK and where are they?

By Adrian Sherling

There have been 319 cases of coronavirus in the UK. This is where the cases have been around the country.

The Department of Health and Social Care's latest figures showed 319 cases of coronavirus in the UK - an increase in 46.

The government have confirmed the UK will remain in the "contain" phase of its response to the spread of coronavirus, meaning that officials will not be cancelling sporting events or closing schools.

However, the Prime Minister's spokesman says the government has accepted that COVID-19 will spread "in a significant way".

Where in the UK is coronavirus?

Devon has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the UK so far with 18 cases across the county.

Hertfordshire is next with 12 cases of COVID-19, followed by Hampshire with 8.

In London, Kensington and Chelsea has the most cases.

The full list of local areas with the number of coronavirus cases is:

Devon & Torbay: 18

Hertfordshire: 13

Devon: 12

Hampshire: 8

Kensington and Chelsea: 8

Brighton and Hove: 7

Torbay: 6

Cumbria: 5

Ealing: 5

Essex: 5

Manchester: 5

Oxfordshire: 5

Surrey: 5

Barnet: 4

Derbyshire: 4

Kent: 4

Lancashire: 4

Liverpool: 4

Northamptonshire: 4

Staffordshire: 4

Trafford: 4

Brent: 3

Bury: 3

Cornwall: 3

Coventry: 3

Gloucestershire: 3

Hounslow: 3

Lambeth: 3

Leeds: 3

Lewisham: 3

Newcastle upon Tyne: 3

Nottinghamshire: 3

Southwark: 3

Wandsworth: 3

Warwickshire: 3

West Sussex: 3

Westminster: 3

Wigan: 3

Wiltshire: 3

Wokingham: 3

York: 3

Barnsley: 2

Bolton: 2

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole: 2

Bracknell Forest: 2

Bristol, City of: 2

Camden: 2

Hackney: 2

Hammersmith and Fulham: 2

Luton: 2

Medway: 2

Nottingham: 2

Oldham: 2

Somerset: 2

Swindon: 2

Birmingham: 1

Bradford: 1

Bromley: 1

Buckinghamshire: 1

Harrow: 1

Hillingdon: 1

Isle of Wight: 1

Kingston upon Hull, City of: 1

Kingston upon Thames: 1

Leicestershire: 1

Lincolnshire: 1

Merton: 1

Milton Keynes: 1

North Tyneside: 1

Peterborough: 1

Redbridge: 1

Southend-on-Sea: 1

Tameside: 1

Tower Hamlets: 1

Wirral: 1

Accurate at 9am on Sunday, 8 March. Source: Public Health England

How to protect yourself from coronavirus

People need to reinvoke the slogan "Catch it, bin it, kill it, wash your hands". That is the simple answer because it's a respiratory illness.

You should treat it in the same way you treat a cold: use alcohol-based anti-bacterial soaps and sprays, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth and avoid contact with people who are infected.

Professor John Oxford told LBC the old-fashioned way of stopping viruses is the best defence here: "The only way to stop it is physical cleaning and social distance - keeping away from people. Once they are close together in taxis or small rooms, then there may be a problem."

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The symptoms are similar to a common cold, including:

- headache

- cough

- fever

- shortness of breath

- chills

- body aches

In most cases, you won't know whether you have a Coronavirus or a cold-causing virus, such as rhinovirus.

But if a Coronavirus infection spreads to the lower respiratory tract, such as your lungs, it can cause pneumonia, especially in older people.