Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Six months before life returns to 'normal'

The coronavirus crisis continues to sweep the UK. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson says the UK will get through the Covid-19 crisis "together" after people were warned restrictions may last for at least six months.

The Prime Minister issued the words of encouragement, praising the 750,000 volunteers who have offered to assist the NHS, from within Downing Street where he is isolating having tested positive for coronavirus.



Deputy chief medical officer for England Dr Jenny Harries said the nation will not be in "complete lockdown" for half a year but said social distancing measures will be lifted gradually.



Her warning at Sunday's coronavirus press conference came as the NHS announced the first confirmed death of a frontline hospital worker with Covid-19.



Follow all the news as it happens in our live coverage:

