Coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson returns to work amid calls to ease lockdown

Boris Johnson is returning to work today. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson is said to be "raring to go" and will chair a Covid-19 emergency meeting this morning as he returns to work - three weeks after he was taken to hospital with the virus.

The PM's return comes as senior members of his own party are among those asking for social distancing measures to be relaxed - to help the economy.

But so far, the Government has rejected demands for an early easing of the coronavirus lockdown but is said to be doing its "homework" in preparation for when the rules could be eased.

More than 20,700 people have now died in UK hospitals after contracting the infection.

Yesterday - the Foreign Secretary - Dominic Raab - warned the outbreak's still at a "delicate and dangerous" stage.

