Coronavirus LIVE: Top Govt scientists lay out data ahead of PM announcement
12 October 2020, 11:05 | Updated: 12 October 2020, 11:12
The Government's top scientists are laying out the data behind a spike in coronavirus cases, ahead of an announcement by Boris Johnson in the House of Commons today.
Speaking at today's Downing Street conference are:
Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Office
Prof Stephen Powis, NHS England
Dr Jane Eddleston, Greater Manchester Medical Lead
