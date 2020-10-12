Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Top Govt scientists lay out data ahead of PM announcement

12 October 2020, 11:05 | Updated: 12 October 2020, 11:12

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Government's top scientists are laying out the data behind a spike in coronavirus cases, ahead of an announcement by Boris Johnson in the House of Commons today.

Speaking at today's Downing Street conference are:

Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Office
Prof Stephen Powis, NHS England
Dr Jane Eddleston, Greater Manchester Medical Lead

Read more: ‘Traffic light’ system a repeat road to nowhere for economy as millions face restrictions

Read more: Liverpool 'facing tier three lockdown' with pubs, bars and gyms expected to close

