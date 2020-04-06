Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Dominic Raab to chair Covid-19 meeting after PM hospitalised

6 April 2020, 05:45

Dominic Raab is set to chair the Government's daily Covid-19 meeting
Dominic Raab is set to chair the Government's daily Covid-19 meeting. Picture: PA

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will chair the Government's Covid-19 daily meeting after Boris Johnson was hospitalised as a "precautionary step"

The Prime Minister will stay for "as long as needed" in the London NHS hospital where he was taken as a "precautionary step" on the advice of his doctor - rather than as an emergency.

Scotland's chief medical officer has resigned after breaching the UK coronavirus lockdown by visiting her second home.

The Queen's drawn on her wartime experience to call on the country to "remain resolute" to overcome the pandemic.

Her Majesty delivered a special address to the nation, telling families and friends who've been separated by the lockdown that "we'll meet again".

Happening Now

More Hot Topics

Brexit

Brexit

Russia

Russia

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

Islam

Islam

NHS

NHS

LBC Latest

Police were clearing people from parks around the UK

Let people sit safely in the park, Nick Ferrari urges the police

NHS data privacy guard Privitar gets funding from US buyout giant
Nick Ferrari spoke to Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick

Nick Ferrari challenges Communities Sec over people ignoring the coronavirus lockdown
Police on Hove beach have put out one BBQ

Watch: Police tip helmet full of water over beach BBQ amid coronavirus lockdown