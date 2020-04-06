Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Dominic Raab to chair Covid-19 meeting after PM hospitalised

Dominic Raab is set to chair the Government's daily Covid-19 meeting. Picture: PA

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will chair the Government's Covid-19 daily meeting after Boris Johnson was hospitalised as a "precautionary step"

The Prime Minister will stay for "as long as needed" in the London NHS hospital where he was taken as a "precautionary step" on the advice of his doctor - rather than as an emergency.

Scotland's chief medical officer has resigned after breaching the UK coronavirus lockdown by visiting her second home.

The Queen's drawn on her wartime experience to call on the country to "remain resolute" to overcome the pandemic.

Her Majesty delivered a special address to the nation, telling families and friends who've been separated by the lockdown that "we'll meet again".