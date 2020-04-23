What is coronavirus contact tracing? How will the UK NHS contact tracing app work?

The app will help the NHS deal with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

With the Government set to introduce contact tracing at "large scale" as a way of easing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, many people are asking, what is contact tracing? And how does contract tracing work?

One measure many countries have introduced to deal with the coronavirus pandemic is a contact tracing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the UK will now introduce an NHS app as the UK had "reached the peak" of its Covid-19 outbreak.

Should the contact tracing work it would potentially allow more targeted quarantine measures than the current blanket lockdown.

But what exactly is contact tracing, and how can it help society battle the Coronavirus-19 pandemic?

Read more: What are the new rules of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK?

Here's everything you need to know about contact tracing.

What is contact tracing?

The US Centres for Disease Control, see contact tracing as part of the process of supporting patients with suspected or confirmed infection.

The technique is used to help find people who may have been in contact with those who are infected to help track the illness.

Contact tracing is a “cornerstone” of preventative medicine, says Dr Laura Breeher, medical director of occupational health services at the Mayo Clinic. “Contact tracing, it’s having a moment of glory right now with COVID because of the crucial importance of identifying those individuals who have been exposed quickly and isolating or quarantining them,” she said.

How does contact tracing work?

Public health officials use trained staff to interview a patient to help them recall everyone with who they have had close contact during the timeframe while they may have been infectious.

Once a contact has been traced public health staff then warn the exposed individuals that they could be exposed to the virus, in this case, Covid-19.

The CDC says to protect patient privacy, contacts are only informed that they may have been exposed to a patient with the infection. They are not told the identity of the patient who may have exposed them.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

What do we know about UK contact tracing?

The NHS is developing an app which could identify people who have been in proximity to a smartphone user who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tell them to self-isolate.

The NHS app has billed as a tool that could help pinpoint exactly who needs to be in quarantine and who doesn’t, making it a key to easing up social distancing measures.

Smartphone users will be able to download the app onto their devices and opt-in to record their symptoms should they start to feel ill.

A warning alert would then be sent to others who have been in close contact with the ill person, and also have the app. The Telegraph reports the app will also keep a trace of others who have been in close contact through Bluetooth signals.

If that individual is later confirmed to have been infected by coronavirus, a red signal will be sent to others with the app who have been in close proximity to the infected individual.

In its current state, the app tells users either: "You're OK now," or: "You need to isolate yourself and stay at home."

The Health Secretary said the software would be used in conjunction with medical tests and manual contact tracing by humans.

When will the UK contact tracing app be available?

Reports suggest the app is being trialled at a Royal Air Force base in North Yorkshire with the hope of rolling it out to the public in the coming weeks.

The Health Secretary for England said the trials "are going well".

"The more people who sign up for this new app when it goes live, the better informed our response will be and the better we can therefore protect the NHS," Matt Hancock told the House of Commons.

What about privacy concerns?

Asked about privacy concerns surrounding the app's future roll-out, First Secretary of State Dominic Raab said the Government was trying to "innovate the best we can to try and ease our way out of the next phase of this virus in a way that protects public health and also allows us to go back to an economic and social life as close to normal as possible".

He added: "I think people do understand that we're in an exceptional crisis and we need to take measures which we probably wouldn't think of doing if we weren't in this crisis."