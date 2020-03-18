Coronavirus: NHS releases TV adverts with information on Covid-19

By Seán Hickey

This is the first TV advert circulated by the NHS on coronavirus.

The NHS released the advertisements to educate the public on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday evening.

The TV advertisement features Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for Public Health England. In the advert he tells the UK that we have to be weary of those most vulnerable in society.

"It's important that we protect older people and those with existing health conditions from coronavirus" he says, before outlining the symptoms of the disease.

The NHS have released a poster and radio advert to give the public more information on the virus. Picture: NHS

The government and NHS have also released a poster and radio advert for public information on Covid-19.

The aim of the media being released is to give the public definitive information on the coronavirus crisis and what they can do to prevent the spread to those most vulnerable.

You can watch the TV advert above.