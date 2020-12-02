Coronavirus: Who will get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine first in the UK?

By Asher McShane

After the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine's approval for use in the UK, medical experts have revealed who is first in the priority list.

Following the latest coronavirus vaccine breakthrough by Pfizer and BioNTech, scientists at a press conference this morning, confirmed who will get the Pfizer Covid vaccine first in this order:



1) Residents in care homes and those working in care homes

2) Anyone 80 and above and front line social care and healthcare workers

3) Anyone over 35 who is clinically vulnerable and anyone aged 70 and above

4) Anyone aged over 65

5) Individuals aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions

6) It will then go down the age groups until everyone aged 50 and above is included

It is hoped that 90-98% of people most at risk of dying from Covid-19 will be covered by the end of the vaccination priority list programme.

The government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) confirmed its priority list for the first phase of the UK's mass vaccine rollout, which will begin early next week, saying it is vital that the most vulnerable people have access to the vaccination first.

The JCVI said that it was "very clear" that the order of rollout was not dependent in any way on which Tier people live in.

Prof Wei Shen Lim, of the JCVI, said the first phase of the vaccination programme would protect those most at risk and health and social care workers.

He told a Number 10 briefing that from then on the programme would see a banding system, whereby those in the oldest age groups are vaccinated first.

Dr Lim said: "Residents in care homes for older adults and care home workers are the highest priority, following that are those 80 years of age and above alongside frontline health and social care workers."

Prof Wei Shen Lim continued: "Then comes those 75 years above, followed by those 70 years of age and above, alongside people who are clinically extremely vulnerable because of specific health conditions."

He said the banding system would continue with people aged 16 to 64 years with underlying health conditions that also put them at risk.

"The prioritisation order then continues down the age groups, until those aged 50 years and above are included."

He said he hoped that in the first phase of the vaccine programme 99% of the most clinically vulnerable would be covered.

Dr Lim said in the second phase community teams should "work together" to mitigate against healthcare inequalities and take a more "flexible approach" to the prioritisation of vaccine deliver to the remaining age groups.