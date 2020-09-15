'Covid-19 worse than any science fiction' and Europe is getting 'nastier', expert says

15 September 2020, 23:56

David Nabarro has warned we are only at the beginning of the pandemic
David Nabarro has warned we are only at the beginning of the pandemic. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The world is still at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and the situation is getting "nastier", an expert from the World Health Organisation has told MPs.

David Nabarro, a WHO special envoy on Covid-19, told the Foreign Affairs Committee the present situation is horrible and grotesque.

He said the outbreak is worse than any science fiction movie, and appears to be getting nastier as cases reemerge in Europe.

Dr Nabarro told MPs: "None of us find the present situation, anything other than horrible grotesque, really embarrassing.

"It's a terrible situation, a health issue has got so out of control it's knocking the world into, not just a recession, but a huge economic contraction which would probably double the number of poor people, double the number of malnourished, lead to hundreds of millions of small businesses going bankrupt."

He added there was also a risk of the pandemic ruining educational opportunities for a lot of children around the world.

Dr Nabarro said: It's awful. And we really, really are, all of us, deeply saddened and troubled by it.

"But that applies to most people in our world who are all having to make sense of something that they couldn't imagine.

Read more: Testing, testing...Govt announces urgent review after LBC probe

"It's much worse than any of the science fiction about pandemics.

"This is really serious - we're not even in the middle of it yet. We're still at the beginning of it.

"And we're beginning to see what damage it's going to cause the world.

"And it's getting nastier as we go into this particular phase in Europe of watching the thing come back again."

His comments came in response to a question from Labour MP Chris Bryant, who asked what he should tell his constituents who believe Covid-19 is just a big conspiracy.

Dr Nabarro said that he understood why people thought such things, and that everyone would love to find a convenient explanation for the virus.

Read more: Labour challenges Government over lack of tests in Covid hotspots

Read more: Caller left seething by testing scandal, as wife and daughter left unseen

Read more: Ebbsfleet Covid test centre shut to become post-Brexit lorry park

He added: "I think we've got to entertain the fact that everybody everywhere is looking for an explanation, and we need to level with them and say 'we quite understand it'.

"We know how absolutely awful this is for so many hundreds of millions of people.=

"Based on my understanding this virus was visited on us at the very end of last year, and we've been learning to live with it for this year, and we will make sense of it, and we will be able to work out how to do it, but it's going to take us quite a bit longer."

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

NHS

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speaking to employers during a visit to the London Bridge Jobcentre

Kate and William visit Bagel bakery in London's East End

The government is reviewing criteria for who can book coronavirus tests

Testing, testing...Govt announces urgent review after LBC probe
The new Apple Watch Series 6 contains a health sensor that can measure blood oxygen levels

Apple unveils Apple Watch Series 6 and Fitness+ subscription service
The bodies of 39 people were found in a lorry in Essex last year

Essex lorry deaths: Seven sentenced in Vietnam for organising illegal passage
Sir Keir Starmer will not be participating in Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday

Keir Starmer to miss PMQs while he waits for family member's Covid test result
Lee Embleton pulled the dangerous wheelie in front of an unmarked police car

Biker caught pulling 'ridiculous' 100mph wheelie in front of unmarked police car
Napier Barracks in Folkestone will be used to house migrants who cross the Channel

Migrants who cross Channel to be housed in military barracks

Police were called to an address on Welfare Road in Doncaster

Two arrests made after dog mauls 12-day-old baby boy to death
John Apter tells LBC that people who assault officers are "laughing in the face of justice"

Police Federation chair calls for longer sentences for people that assault emergency workers
Doctors fear second coronavirus surge due to lack of testing

Doctors fear second coronavirus surge due to lack of testing