Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Worldwide Covid-19 cases near two million as UK lockdown continues

Testing continues for NHS staff across the UK. Picture: PA

The British Government has insisted its plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic "is working" but warned the nationwide lockdown will not be lifted this week.

But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says there are some "positive signs" from the data which show "we are starting to win this struggle".

He warned the country's still not past the peak though - as he asked people to stay at home to prevent the virus from spreading.

Another 717 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in UK hospitals, taking the total to 11,329. Worldwide the total number of cases has almost reached two million, with 119,686 deaths across the globe.

In the US, Donald Trump has been defending his handling of the pandemic - and hit out at the media.

Follow our live coverage for the latest.