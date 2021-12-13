'So many they can't cope': Huge queues build as people wait for hours to get booster jabs

By Emma Soteriou

Thousands formed queues outside Covid vaccination centres across the UK on Monday morning, following Boris Johnson's announcement that all over-18s would be able to get their booster jabs.

The step up in the race against the Omicron variant saw people gather at sites such as St Thomas' hospital, with hopes of getting their third jabs as soon as possible.

It came as Mr Johnson brought forward the booster rollout to include all adults from Monday - a target that was initially in place for the end of January.

As protection from the first two Covid vaccines begins to wane, the Government has said the third jab will give the added protection needed to fight off Omicron, which has been discovered to be more transmissible.

However, growing queues after the rollout extension have meant people such as Misha and Darcy faced waiting times of up to three hours for their boosters.

"I just want to see my parents for Christmas," Misha said.

She added: "For peace of mind really – my parents aren't that old but I might as well if I don't have anything to do today."

However, Darcy was more concerned with making it to work on time.

"We're trying to find somewhere else at the minute because we think this is going to take too long," she said.

Meanwhile, Sophie - from Germany - was told the wait would be "a couple of hours at least" but cancelled her whole day of plans, determined to get the booster.

"I took the whole day off just to make sure that no matter how long the waiting time is I'll be able to get it in the end," she said.

"I'm prepared to wait the whole day, the only thing I don't want is waiting and then not getting one. But they've assured us that they think it’s going to be ok and they will not run out of doses, which is reassuring."

Jayne, who visited Leeds' Elland Road vaccination centre, booked her booster before the announcement on Sunday evening.

However, the rush of people meant she faced an hour of delays when visiting the site.

"We were queuing for ages, it wasn't seamless, but they seem to have the process right, there's just so many people they can’t cope," Jayne said.

"When I got there, there was no queue to get in, the queues were all inside. But as I've left, the queues are down the road.

"I don't think they've got enough people inside for the amount of people turning up for their boosters."

She added: "There's definitely something slightly wrong going on inside but I think it's just the volume of people coming in for their boosters after the announcement."

Dave and Gill, who also visited the Leeds centre, felt positive about the booster jab rollout.

"[The NHS has] done some great work getting their systems up and available to everyone to book their boosters – great work," she said.

Dave added: "I think everyone's got a duty, not only to themselves but to their families and the whole of the nation, to get themselves vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible and everyone in the NHS is working really hard to make that happen. Do your bit and get yourself boosted."