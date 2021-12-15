Vaccine passports for nightclubs and large venues come into force in England

15 December 2021, 06:18

Covid passes have come into force in England in large venues and nightclubs.
Covid passes have come into force in England in large venues and nightclubs. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Mandatory Covid passes for nightclubs and large venues have come into force following a controversial vote on 'Plan B' measures by MPs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new measures mean anyone going to a nightclub or a large venue, such as a football stadium or concert, will need to show proof they are double jabbed or proof of a negative lateral flow test through the NHS app - known as a Covid pass or vaccine passport.

Nightclubs, indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and outdoor venues with more than 10,000 people are all affected by the rules.

It comes after nearly a third of Boris Johnson's MPs voted against the introduction of mandatory Covid "passports", with many saying they were unhappy about the way Mr Johnson was leading the country and his party.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee, said that a leadership challenge has "got to be on the cards" for Mr Johnson in the new year if he did not change the way he worked with his MPs.

Read more: Half a million booster jabs given out on Monday as UK battles Omicron

While former Tory chief whip and leading rebel Mark Harper said: "You either listen and you respond and you do things differently or you ignore what you have been told and you plough on regardless and then this will happen over and over again."

Some 126 MPs voted against regulations to make Covid passes - also known as vaccine passports - mandatory in some venues, with fines for establishments that refused or those who faked the documentation.

Football stadiums and nightclubs have been free to operate at full capacity since final Covid restrictions were lifted in July.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has called the measures "proportionate" to the situation the country faces at the moment but refused to rule out even stricter measures such as forcing clubs to reduce capacity at matches.

Read more: Over 18s can now book Covid booster jab appointments online

The extension of face masks to include more indoor settings, such as cinemas and theatres, was also approved in the Commons vote on Tuesday.

Exempt from the mask mandate are venues where customers consume food and drink, like pubs and restaurants, places such as gyms where people are exercising, or when people are dancing, for example in a nightclub.

MPs also supported the introduction of compulsory vaccination for NHS frontline workers and social care staff.

In an advert which aired on ITV on Tuesday evening, England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said every adult "needs" to get a booster jab in the face of the "highly infectious" variant.

Read more: Starmer: Labour will vote for Plan B as it's 'our patriotic duty'

Read more: What is the UK's Covid-19 Christmas 'Plan B'?

He told viewers: "Boosters give you the best possible protection against the virus and should significantly reduce your risk of serious illness and hospitalisation."

The NHS national booking system opened up to all over 18s on Wednesday, and while people are eligible for a booster three months after their second vaccine they can book after two months.

It marks the NHS meeting its objective to offer every eligible adult a chance to book a booster before the New Year.

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Men who pose the highest risk of violence to women and girls are to be actively targeted by police

Police to 'actively target high risk men' and rebuild public trust by challenging misogyny
All adults in England can now book a Covid-19 booster

Over 18s can now book Covid booster jab appointments online

Conservative mayoral hopeful Shaun Bailey quit as chairman of the London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee

Shaun Bailey quits police role after pic shows him grinning at Tory HQ Xmas bash
Nicola Sturgeon has asked the Scottish public to cut socialising and limit gatherings to just three households before Christmas

Analysis: Groundhog Day for Scots as Omicron triggers household mixing advice
Cyber Crime team make arrests in connection with suspected fake COVID-19 vaccination records

Met Police investigating fake Covid vaccine records arrest three people
Boris Johnson appears to have suffered a sizeable Tory rebellion against Covid pass plans

MPs approve mandatory Covid passes despite huge Tory rebellion of nearly 100
Brits have queued for hours for their booster vaccine dose

Half a million booster jabs given out on Monday as UK battles Omicron
Star was killed by her mother's partner despite numerous people raising concerns with social services

Star Hobson: The five warning signs social services had to protect tragic one-year-old
Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM
The red list has been cleared of countries

All countries removed from red list as measures 'less effective' at stopping Omicron