Coronavirus survivor meets the NHS Intensive Care staff who saved his life

This is the moment a Covid-19 survivor met the NHS staff who saved his live to say thank you.

59-year-old Maurice fell ill and his condition worsened throughout the week, before he was eventually rushed to hospital.

He was taken to Intensive Care, where he was treated by respiratory nurse Bethany Cooke and James Bruce, the Intensive Care Occupational Therapist.

They chatted via Zoom about his time in the ICU and how the first meal he had in hospital was one of the best he'd ever eaten.

Covid-19 survivor Maurice meets the NHS staff who saved his life. Picture: LBC

"I can say, the ICU saved my life," he told his nurses.

You can really see the affection between all of them - and this really shows just how well NHS staff treat each and every one of their patients.

Watch their uplifting discussing at the top of the page.