'Herd immunity here we come': Huge crowd in Liverpool ahead of new Covid rules

Liverpool was busy last night ahead of tier one restrictions being brought in. Picture: Social media

By Kate Buck

Crowds had to be dispersed from Liverpool city centre last night as pubs closed ahead of tier three restrictions coming into force.

Pub-goers spilled onto the streets at 10pm as the government's curfew was enforced, with revellers keen to get their last bit of fun ahead of the stricter rules.

Videos posted on social media showed hundreds of people - many not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing rules - chanting and dancing in the streets.

A video posted to Snapchat was captioned with "herd immunity here we come".

A witness told the Liverpool Echo: "A large group of young partygoers who were defying every single social distancing rule imaginable attacked a police car on Concert Square.

"This event had a particularly big impact on me because it made clear that this second lockdown that Liverpool will find itself in from tomorrow will have the potential to unleash a very dangerous wave of riots and uprising of people that don’t believe in coronavirus restrictions. This video might just be the start."

Pub-goers spilled onto the streets and were chanting and dancing. Picture: Social media

Liverpool is the first place to be placed under tier three restrictions. Picture: Social media

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said the images "shame the city" and showed why the tier three restrictions were needed.

He tweeted: "These pictures Shame our City, attacking our brave Police Officers is unacceptable.Our Health Service is creaking,300 in Hospital&30 people dead in week

"Ignoring these facts is why we are in Tier 3 measures."

The Merseyside area, along with Knowsley, Wirral, St Helens, Sefton and Halton, are the first places in the country to be put under the most stringent measures of Boris Johnson's new 'three tier system'.

Tier three is the highest, and has strict rules on socialising and consuming alcohol.

These pictures Shame our City, attacking our brave Police Officers is unacceptable.Our Health Service is creaking,300 in Hospital&30 people dead in week 😱ignoring these facts is why we are in Tier 3 measures. https://t.co/WIW12AuAhr — Joe Anderson (@mayor_anderson) October 14, 2020

It includes a ban on meeting anybody from outside your household - indoors or outdoors - and can land you with a fine of up to £10,000 if you repeatedly breach the rule.

Pubs and bars must close if they do not serve food, however if they can provide a "substantial" meal - more than snacks such as crisps - they are allowed to stay open.

Read more: What is a tier 3 lockdown and what areas will be included in it?

Liverpool has seen a huge surge in positive cases in recent weeks, and intensive care beds have been filling up fast.

Councillor Paul Brant, cabinet member for adult health and social care at Liverpool City Council, said intensive care in the city was now at 90% capacity as hospitals looked to deal with the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Mr Brant said: "Our intensive, critical care beds are filling up very fast.

"The most recent figures I've seen suggest they are over 90% full and our acute hospital trusts have occupancy levels of Covid-positive patients of over 250.

"At the current rate of increase, we would expect Liverpool to surpass the peak of the first wave probably within the next seven to 10 days."

Addressing the intensive care situation, he added: "They are not all Covid patients, I should say, but they are running very full and they are running with an increasing number of people who are Covid-positive."

He added: "It has become clear that the intensity of the demand on hospital services here in Liverpool is crowding out anything other than dealing with Covid."