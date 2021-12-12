Breaking News

Daily lateral flow tests for a week for double jabbed Covid contacts

Fully vaccinated contacts of people with Covid-19 are being told to take tests for seven days. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Fully vaccinated contacts of people with Covid-19 are being told to take tests for seven days to slow the spread of the virus.

From Tuesday 14 December, people who are fully vaccinated a contact of someone with COVID-19, whether Omicron another variant, are being told to take an NHS rapid lateral flow test every day for seven days to help slow the spread of the virus.

Those who test positive or develop symptoms will need to self-isolate, and unvaccinated adults must continue to self-isolate for 10 days if they are a contact of someone with COVID-19.

The government said it follows a significant rise in Omicron cases in the UK with the new variant expected to become the dominant strain by mid-December.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The Omicron variant is quickly gaining ground in the UK and is expected to become the dominant strain by mid-December.

“We are taking this proportionate and more practical measure to limit the impact on people’s day to day lives while helping to reduce the spread of Omicron.

“Vaccines remain our best defence and I urge anyone yet to get a first and second jab to come forward and those eligible for a booster to get boosted as soon as possible.”

Dr Jenny Harries, UKHSA CEO said: “If you are identified as a contact of someone with COVID-19, taking a rapid daily test - and only needing to isolate if it is positive - will help reduce the spread of the virus and minimise its impact on our everyday lives over the coming weeks and months.

"Rapid tests are freely available in pharmacies and online. Our latest analysis shows that boosters provide the best protection against the Omicron variant, please go forward when you are called.

"If you haven’t had any vaccine, a first and second dose still gives you protection against becoming seriously unwell.

"Don’t worry about stepping forwards now – you will be warmly welcomed by our vaccination staff and I would strongly advise you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

People will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace by phone, email or text or they will receive a notification from the NHS COVID-19 app to tell them they are a contact of someone who tested positive and what action they need to take.

People can tget a box of seven lateral flow tests for free from NHS Test and Trace through pharmacies, schools or home delivery by ordering online.