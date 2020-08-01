"We've lost a year's income": Photographer explains horrific impact of lockdown delay

By Seán Hickey

This caller highlighted the extent to which his business will suffer because of the Government's decision to delay lockdown easing.

Mark is a wedding photographer and spoke to David Lammy about the Government's decision to delay lockdown easing and how it will affect his livelihood. Weddings were hit by the decision, which limits the amount of people allowed at a ceremony.

The caller told David that his next event booking is May 2021. He went on to explain that he's also a nature photographer but cannot continue this part of his work because of the travel it involves.

"We've had a little bit of help from the Government but obviously that isn't going to go very far," he explained.

David wondered how Mark feels about the "chopping and changing," which is leading to professionals preparing to go back to work in vain.

The caller explained that "we've not had any people cancel their wedding, everyone has postponed their wedding," which means that he has work next year, but not for the remainder of 2020.

He clarified that "there are some weddings but nowhere near the volume we'd have normally," which is putting him in a dire situation.

"I worry for your livelihood," David told Mark, sympathising with the difficulties the pandemic is bringing up, especially for his industry.

Mark, although distraught by the situation, understood the difficulties of people who are delaying their weddings. "Why as a bride would you want this as your memory," he wondered.