Schools may not reopen until September due to coronavirus, Education Secretary admits

The Education Secretary told LBC it is "not unreasonable to make the assumption" that schools will not open again until September due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Boris Johnson yesterday made the decision to close all schools from Friday to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Nick Ferrari asked Education Secretary Gavin Williamson when they would open and he admitted the government were not sure when it would be safe to do so.

Mr Williamson said: "I wish I could say with absolute certainty as to the date the children would be going back to school.

"All teachers, headteachers and myself will be working and doing everything we can."

Nick Ferrari grilled Education Secretary Gavin Williamson about school closures. Picture: PA / LBC

Nick Ferrari suggested it wouldn't be until September and Mr Williamson responded: "I wouldn't be unreasonable to make that assumption.

"But if we are successful in getting this pandemic under control and making sure that the spread of the virus is stopped, then we would all like to see things go back to normal as soon as possible."