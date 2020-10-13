Essex asks to be put under tighter lockdown measures after Covid-19 spike

Essex has asked to be placed under tighter lockdown meaures. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Essex County Council is to write to Health Secretary Matt Hancock to request stricter Covid-19 restrictions.

The authority wants to be moved from Tier 1 (medium) restrictions to Tier 2 (high) on the advice of Essex's director of public health and wellbeing, Dr Mike Gogarty.

The county has seen a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, and rates in nearly all districts are now rising exponentially, the council said.

David Finch, the leader of Essex County Council, said: "By acting now, we can hope to stem this increase, limiting the time that we are in these enhanced restrictions and - above all - avoiding further escalation into 'Very High'."

It comes after Boris Johnson confirmed his new three-tier lockdown system, to "simplify and standardise" rules by introducing three tiers - medium, high and very high - in order to implement local lockdowns.

The Liverpool City Region was placed into the highest alert level, with pubs, casinos, gyms and betting shops set to close from Wednesday.Twelve areas are classed as "high".

They are: Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Warrington, Derbyshire, Lancashire, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, North East, Tees Valley, West Midlands, Leicester and Nottingham.

The Prime Minister said areas listed as medium will be subject to the same rules as those which currently apply across the country, such as the rule of six and the 10pm hospitality curfew.

In the high alert level, which will apply to most of the areas already subject to restrictions, household mixing will be banned indoors. Support bubbles will still be permitted, however.