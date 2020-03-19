Ex-Met Police Commissioner: London lockdown must be last resort

The former head of the Metropolitan Police has told LBC that the lockdown of London must only be the very last resort in the fight against coronavirus.

Reports suggest that Boris Johnson is considering stronger powers in the capital to halt the spread of coronavirus, with London suffering the worst outbreak in the UK.

Measures under consideration include the closure of pubs and restaurants and the banning of any large gathering.

Other countries in Europe have gone even further, with Spain and Italy among countries which have stopped people leaving their houses except to buy food, go to the pharmacy or go to work if you can't do it from home.

But speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Lord Stevens said that such measures must only be considered when there are no other options.

READ MORE: Coronavirus lockdown - What would happen and would we be allowed to go outside?

Nick Ferrari spoke to Lord Stevens about a lockdown in London. Picture: LBC / PA

The former Met Commissioner said: "I hope that's the last thing we do.

"The most important thing is that we don't get the police on the streets in an oppressive way.

"I've just come back from Switzerland and I saw what was happening. We do not want to get to that stage.

"The lockdown I believe has to be the last possible option.

"If they have to do it, they have to do it, but then again, we need all the assistance we can get to assist the people who are doing the job, to uphold the so-called lockdown."

Watch his full interview at the top of the page.